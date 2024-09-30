New federal SNAP work requirements take effect: age exemption rises to 54

On October 1, 2024, the final phase of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) will take effect, raising the age limit for exemptions from certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements. Individuals will now age out of the able-bodied adult without dependents (ABAWD) work requirements at age 54, instead of 52. This means that able-bodied individuals aged 18 to 54 will need to work 80 hours a month in order to receive SNAP benefits for more than three months within a three-year period.

These were part of negotiations between President Joe Biden (D) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) aimed at raising the debt ceiling. After the FRA was enacted on June 3, 2023, the three-phase increase in the ABAWD age limit began. The age for exemption rose to 50 on September 1, 2023, to 52 on October 1, 2023, and will reach 54 on October 1, 2024. Additionally, the legislation introduced new exemptions from work requirements for veterans, homeless individuals, and former foster children under 25. These changes will remain in effect until October 1, 2030.

Individuals in the ABAWD category are limited to three months of SNAP benefits in a 36-month period if they do not meet work requirements. In order to re-qualify for SNAP benefits after being removed, individuals must comply within a 30-day period. Failure to do so results in program ineligibility for three years. However, states can request temporary waivers for these work requirements in areas where the unemployment rate exceeds 10% or where jobs are scarce. As of the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, six states had full waivers and 24 states had waivers for certain counties. This graph illustrates which states held full waivers, partial waivers, and those without waivers from 2017 and 2024.