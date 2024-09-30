Open in App
    New federal SNAP work requirements take effect: age exemption rises to 54

    By Emma Soukup,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303UBw_0vpTnF1G00

    On October 1, 2024, the final phase of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) will take effect, raising the age limit for exemptions from certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements. Individuals will now age out of the able-bodied adult without dependents (ABAWD) work requirements at age 54, instead of 52. This means that able-bodied individuals aged 18 to 54 will need to work 80 hours a month in order to receive SNAP benefits for more than three months within a three-year period.

    These were part of negotiations between President Joe Biden (D) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) aimed at raising the debt ceiling. After the FRA was enacted on June 3, 2023, the three-phase increase in the ABAWD age limit began. The age for exemption rose to 50 on September 1, 2023, to 52 on October 1, 2023, and will reach 54 on October 1, 2024. Additionally, the legislation introduced new exemptions from work requirements for veterans, homeless individuals, and former foster children under 25. These changes will remain in effect until October 1, 2030.

    Individuals in the ABAWD category are limited to three months of SNAP benefits in a 36-month period if they do not meet work requirements. In order to re-qualify for SNAP benefits after being removed, individuals must comply within a 30-day period. Failure to do so results in program ineligibility for three years. However, states can request temporary waivers for these work requirements in areas where the unemployment rate exceeds 10% or where jobs are scarce. As of the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, six states had full waivers and 24 states had waivers for certain counties. This graph illustrates which states held full waivers, partial waivers, and those without waivers from 2017 and 2024.

    Comments
    Add a Comment
    Tracey Jordan
    59m ago
    just looking how folks always in other people business 🙄 half the time they talking about the same folks they hang, grinn, friends and family with. half the time the ones that complain are the ones that think they to Good for assistance and know they be struggling just like everyone else. Keep that pride and spend all that money you got 💯. I work damn hard full time and stiĺ struggle like he'll, I'll take any ex̌Tra help I can get proudly!! I give even when I don't have it so yess I will take it if they will approve me for it. some foodstamps will be the biggest of my needs!!! please give me a little and stop punishing me for 💪 working!!
    Pamela Colwell
    11h ago
    Make the homeless people work also! You keep enabling them to stay on the streets because they don’t want rules to follow! Out of their own mouths! Every hard working people have rules to follow and they don’t get any help!!!
    View all comments
