The Adam22 Chrisean Rock feud has escalated again. The No Jumper founder says he is heading to the hospital to get checked out after discovering that Chrisean allegedly tried to stab him with what appears to be a needle.

Adam22 says he believes Chrisean may have been trying to inject him with something. He made it clear he is moving forward with a lawsuit.

The needle allegation comes from Adam22 alone. The clips that spread after the show captured the punches, and none of the footage released so far clearly shows a needle. Chrisean has not publicly responded to the claim.

The confrontation happened Thursday night, November 12, at Wild ‘N Out Live: The Next Generation at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Adam22 was on the team captained by Blueface, who is Chrisean’s ex and the father of her son. During a roast battle round, Adam22 went at Justina Valentine and then turned it on Chrisean: “Justina, your BBL is embarrassing, but that’s nothing compared to Chrisean Rock’s parenting.”

Chrisean had a hoodie pulled over her face. She walked up behind him, hit him in the back of the head and walked off on her phone like nothing happened. Adam22 thought she only hit him once. When he went back over the footage, he saw she had landed two.

That night he went live icing what he called an “incredibly swollen” jaw. He admitted he baited her on purpose and said it felt like winning “some sort of UFC championship,” but added that “it really did hurt.” He also said the injury could keep him off camera “for at least a few days, maybe a week, maybe multiple weeks.”

He said comedian DoBoy told him Chrisean tried to come back for a second round before DoBoy stepped in and blocked her. Adam22 also claims Chrisean stared down his wife, Lena The Plug, and left her shaken.

At that point Adam22 was only talking about possibly filing a police report. With the needle claim, he says he’s suing.

The bad blood between Adam22 and Chrisean Rock goes back to September. On The Jason Lee Show, he called her “scum of the earth,” accused her of using substances while pregnant and claimed her son, Chrisean Jr., showed signs of fetal alcohol syndrome. He later admitted he couldn’t confirm any diagnosis. Chrisean denied the claims, accused him of slander and threatened to take him to court. Adam22 said he’d welcome that lawsuit, because the discovery process would let his side dig into her pregnancy.

The punch also pulled Boosie BadAzz in. Boosie blasted Adam22 for disrespecting Chrisean in front of a mostly Black crowd, and Adam22 fired back with an Instagram Reel accusing Boosie of cooperating in an old California gun case.

Chrisean was the first to threaten a lawsuit, over his parenting comments. Now Adam22 is the one saying he’s going to court.