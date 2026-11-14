The Finesse2Tymes grill clip is going around fast after the Memphis rapper lost a diamond tooth while showing off his $250,000 mouthpiece on TikTok Live Saturday.

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Finesse was showing the grill to viewers when one of the diamond teeth dropped right on camera. “Damn, made my whole teeth come out,” he said. Then he kept talking while the right side of the grill seemed to slip, and he quietly pushed it back into place like nothing had happened.

The chat did not let it go. Viewers flooded the comments with jokes about the tooth almost as soon as it fell. According to It’s Only Entertainment, Finesse got defensive and heated as the jokes rolled in, and seemed to put the blame on his fans and the people watching. No quotes from that part of the stream have come out yet.

This is not a new purchase. Finesse bought the grill from Johnny Dang about two years ago. Back in October 2024, when he first showed it off on Instagram Live, he bragged about the price and joked that wearing it had changed what he could do in the bedroom. He has kept the Finesse2Tymes grill on camera plenty since then.

His teeth have made headlines before. During an Instagram Live in June 2025, a fan accused him of not taking care of his teeth before he got veneers, and Finesse owned it. “I ain’t know no better,” he said, and he explained that back then he cared more about getting money than about brushing. He added that rotten teeth run in his family and told the fan, “When you know better, you do better.” The internet roasted him for days.

So when a tooth fell out of the Finesse2Tymes grill in front of a live audience, people already had jokes ready.

He also is not the first rapper to lose his grill on a livestream. In 2024, Dame Dash was on Instagram Live talking about 50 Cent when his diamond grill popped out of his mouth. Dame laughed it off and posted the clip himself, saying his grill popped out because that is what happens when you are broke. 50 clowned him anyway, and Jay-Z later worked a reference to it into his Roots Picnic freestyle.

Finesse did not laugh along. He pushed the grill back in and kept going, and now the Finesse2Tymes grill moment has the whole timeline talking.