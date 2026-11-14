A debt collection dispute lets you challenge a bill that is not yours, has already been paid, or lists the wrong amount without handing over money first. Under federal law, debt collectors generally must provide information about what they are trying to collect, and you have the right to question it.

A call, text, or letter from a collection agency does not automatically establish that you owe the money. Sometimes an old account has been sold, so the company name looks unfamiliar even when the debt is real. Confirm who is contacting you before sharing bank details or other sensitive information.

Collectors generally must provide a validation notice with the creditor’s name, the amount owed, an itemization of fees and payments, and instructions for disputing the account. The information should arrive during the first contact or within five days afterward. Check the balance and dates against your own records.

The key deadline is 30 days. When you submit a written debt collection dispute within 30 days of receiving validation information, the collector must pause collection of the disputed amount until it sends verification. Your notice should identify the deadline. If only part of the balance is wrong, you can challenge that portion.

The letter can be simple. Identify the account, explain whether it is not yours, was already paid, or has the wrong balance, and request verification. If a different company originally owned the account, ask for that creditor’s name and address. You do not need to write a long explanation or use legal terms.

A clear statement works: “I dispute this debt because I do not recognize the account. Please send verification.”

Send your letter to the collection company’s designated address. Certified mail with a return receipt creates proof of delivery. Keep copies of everything you send and receive. If you already paid the bill, attach copies of receipts, canceled checks, or statements. Hold onto your original documents.

Filing a debt collection dispute does not erase the account. Once the collector sends verification responding to your challenge, it may resume collection. You can continue to disagree or seek legal assistance. You can also dispute after 30 days, but the automatic pause in collection generally no longer applies.

Next, check your credit reports. Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion provide free reports every week through AnnualCreditReport.com. Look at the account balance, payment history, dates, and who reported the debt. An unfamiliar name alone does not always mean the entry is false because debts can be sold.

If a wrong collection appears, dispute the error with each credit bureau showing it and with the company reporting it. This credit-report process is separate from your dispute with the collector. Explain the problem, include copies of supporting documents, and request a correction or removal.

Credit bureaus generally have 30 days to investigate, although some disputes can take up to 45 days. Information found to be inaccurate or that cannot be verified must be corrected or removed. An accurate collection cannot simply be deleted because you dislike how it affects your score.

A debt collection dispute may also reveal identity theft. If someone opened an account in your name without permission, report the fraud to the Federal Trade Commission through its identity theft recovery service. The resulting documentation can help when challenging fraudulent accounts with creditors and credit bureaus.

Be especially careful with old bills. State laws limit how long collectors can sue over unpaid debts. In some states, a partial payment or written acknowledgment can restart that legal deadline. Check the applicable law before agreeing to pay. An old debt being too old for a lawsuit does not necessarily mean the underlying balance disappears.

Collectors also cannot use harassment or deception to force payment. They cannot falsely threaten arrest over a consumer debt or lie about what you owe. Save threatening messages and call records. You can complain to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the FTC, or your state attorney general.

If you receive court papers, respond by the stated deadline even if you believe the debt is wrong. Ignoring a lawsuit can lead to a default judgment. A debt collection dispute is free to file yourself, and paying a credit repair company is not required to challenge inaccurate information.