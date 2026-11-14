Brandy and Monica are officially taking their legendary partnership to Las Vegas, announcing their first joint residency nearly three decades after their relationship became one of R&B’s most talked-about rivalries. The Grammy-winning singers revealed their 10-show engagement at Resorts World Theatre on November 11, 2026, following a surprise announcement during their performance of “The Boy Is Mine” on Dancing with the Stars. The residency begins May 29, 2027, marking another milestone in a relationship that has survived competition, personal disagreements, and years of public speculation.

For fans who remember the tension between the two singers, seeing them headline a Las Vegas residency together would have seemed almost impossible at one point.

Their complicated history dates back to 1998, when Brandy and Monica joined forces for “The Boy Is Mine.” Both were already successful teenage artists with distinct musical identities. Brandy had established herself through her self-titled debut album, television sitcom Moesha, and her groundbreaking portrayal of Cinderella. Monica had built her own following with Miss Thang and hits like “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days).”

Their collaboration became an instant R&B classic, spending 13 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song also earned them a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1999.

However, the song’s storyline about two women fighting over the same man began to resemble the public narrative surrounding the singers themselves.

Rumors circulated that Brandy and Monica were not getting along, with industry comparisons and competing fan bases fueling speculation. Their relationship reportedly became particularly strained around the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their chart-topping duet.

Producer Dallas Austin later alleged that Monica struck Brandy backstage before their performance. Although the precise circumstances have been described differently over the years, Monica acknowledged during a 2012 interview with Angie Martinez on Hot 97 that a physical altercation had occurred when they were teenagers. She expressed regret and indicated that nobody was hurt.

Despite their enormous success together, the singers spent years pursuing separate careers rather than building on their historic collaboration.

In 2012, Brandy and Monica reunited for “It All Belongs to Me,” a duet produced by Rico Love. Their reunion appeared to signal that their earlier disagreements were behind them. They promoted the record together and discussed their past, giving fans hope that the relationship had finally improved.

However, speculation about lingering tension resurfaced in 2016, when Brandy responded “Chile bye” after being asked whether she would participate in Monica’s viral #SoGoneChallenge.

The response sparked renewed debate among fans, with some interpreting it as a dismissal of Monica’s success.

Monica addressed the situation during an appearance on “The Real,” making it clear that she was focused on personal growth rather than revisiting old disagreements.

“I’m not bothered at all,” Monica said, while continuing to praise Brandy’s musical abilities.

Additional social media posts and public comments kept the rivalry conversation alive, even as both women continued establishing their individual legacies.

A major turning point arrived on August 31, 2020, when Brandy and Monica reunited for a highly anticipated Verzuz celebration.

The event allowed both singers to revisit their extensive catalogs while addressing their history in front of fans. Their interaction included affectionate exchanges, awkward moments, and even a reference to their past physical confrontation.

During the broadcast, Brandy expressed her admiration for Monica, saying, “I just need you to know that I have the utmost love and respect for you, no matter the times where it seemed like I didn’t.”

Monica also acknowledged her respect for Brandy’s artistry. Although their conversation occasionally revisited uncomfortable memories, the evening ended with the two performing “The Boy Is Mine.”

By 2023, Monica was openly expressing frustration with the continued attempts to pit them against each other.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained that their teenage disagreements no longer reflected their adult relationship.

“As far as she and I go, a lot of what people hear is about two teenage girls. Now we’re two grown women, that’s a completely different thing,” Monica said.

Their reconciliation gained additional momentum in 2024, when Ariana Grande recruited both singers for a remix of her song “The Boy Is Mine.” The collaboration introduced their musical partnership to another generation and earned a Grammy nomination in 2025.

Then came the announcement fans had waited decades to hear.

On June 24, 2025, Brandy and Monica revealed their first co-headlining arena tour during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

“They were trying to get us to do a tour since ’98, and it just finally felt like the right time,” Brandy explained.

Monica described their partnership as a “musical marriage,” emphasizing that communication had become essential to rebuilding their relationship.

“There was a lot of confusion and conflict, and there was a lot of people around,” Monica acknowledged.

The singers also joked about the premise of their original hit, with Monica explaining, “We don’t even like the same type of boy…there could never have been a boy.”

Their 2025 tour featured Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts. The successful arena run demonstrated that audiences remained eager to experience both artists together.

Their renewed partnership continued into 2026, including a joint appearance at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where they celebrated their individual careers and shared musical history.

Now, the Brandy and Monica Las Vegas residency will bring their reunion to Resorts World Theatre for 10 performances between May 29 and July 17, 2027.

The production will feature music from their individual catalogs alongside the collaborations that have connected their careers. Tickets go on sale November 20, 2026, with presales beginning earlier that week.

What started as a collaboration between two teenage stars eventually became a complicated relationship shaped by public scrutiny, misunderstandings, and genuine disagreements.

Nearly 30 years later, Brandy and Monica have transformed that history into a working friendship and a successful live partnership.