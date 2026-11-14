50 Cent is facing another public feud, this time with Tia Kemp, who says his offer to help the man accused of pistol-whipping her son crossed the line. The clash joins decades of disputes involving rappers, former friends, business partners and even his own family.

His rivalry with Ja Rule dates to 1999, though the Queens rappers disagree about how it started. Diss tracks, physical confrontations and their competing crews kept things heated. Murder Inc. cofounder Irv Gotti was also a longtime adversary. In 2018, 50 claimed he bought 200 tickets to Ja’s concert just to leave the seats empty.

Jay-Z also caught an early shot on 50’s 1999 song “How to Rob.” Jay fired back on “It’s Hot (Some Like It Hot).” The two later worked together, but 50 continued taking public digs at him over the years.



Fat Joe and Jadakiss became targets after appearing on Ja Rule’s 2004 track “New York.” 50 dissed them on “Piggy Bank” in 2005, and both answered. Joe and 50 eventually made peace in 2012 while honoring their late manager, Chris Lighty.

G-Unit didn’t escape the drama. In February 2005, 50 expelled The Game during a radio interview after disagreements over loyalty and credit. A shooting outside Hot 97 followed a confrontation between their camps. They announced a truce the next month, but it didn’t last.

In 2007, Cam’ron argued with 50 live on radio after comments about Koch Records. Diss tracks followed, although they later reconciled. On September 11, 2007, 50 went head-to-head with Kanye West in an album sales contest. Kanye’s Graduation opened with 957,000 copies, beating Curtis at 691,000, despite 50’s earlier retirement challenge.

Lil Wayne also caught shots in 2007 when 50 criticized his frequent collaborations and released “Part Time Lover,” targeting Wayne and Birdman. Wayne responded with his own lyrical jabs. They later moved past the rivalry.

Young Buck was publicly removed from G-Unit in April 2008. 50 later released audio of Buck pleading to fix their relationship, starting years of arguments about loyalty, contracts, and music rights.

Rick Ross became a major opponent in 2009 after “Mafia Music” and 50’s answer, “Officer Ricky.” 50 mocked Ross’s past correctional officer job and brought Kemp, Ross’s former partner, into the feud. He also targeted Ross associate DJ Khaled, even posting a disturbing video referencing Khaled’s mother. In 2015, a jury awarded Lastonia Leviston, a woman connected to Ross, $7 million after 50 posted a private video of her without permission.



50’s friendship with boxer Floyd Mayweather fell apart around 2012 over a proposed boxing promotion venture and disputed money. They traded personal insults online, later reconciling. His relationship with actress Vivica A. Fox ended in 2003. Their public sparring flared again in 2015, before they reconciled in 2017.

With Sean “Diddy” Combs, a failed bid to sign Mase in 2005 helped fuel tension. The next year, 50 released “The Bomb,” making an unsubstantiated allegation that Combs had information about The Notorious B.I.G.‘s murder. The rivalry grew through business taunts and Combs’s legal troubles. In December 2025, Netflix released 50’s documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which Combs’s team criticized.

Even family ties haven’t prevented public fallout. In October 2022, his estranged son Marquise Jackson offered him $6,700 for 24 hours together, referencing a monthly child support payment. Marquise said he wanted time with his father, not another argument about money.

A television partnership soured in January 2025 when Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, whose life inspired BMF, promoted an event featuring Ross. 50 responded with public accusations, and their working relationship unraveled.

In February 2026, T.I. criticized 50 over a proposed Verzuz matchup. After 50 posted about T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, T.I. and sons King Harris and Domani Harris released diss tracks. In March 2026, 50 also targeted Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous and Dave East in a track connected to their criticism of his Diddy documentary.

Then Kemp’s feud exploded. On October 11, 2026, her son with Ross, William Roberts III, reported being hit with a pistol in Daytona Beach. Don Roberts, who is unrelated to William, was charged and pleaded not guilty. 50 publicly offered to help the accused man secure legal representation and release, then promoted Street Fighter in the post. Whether 50 paid his bond or attorney fees is unconfirmed.

“Him posting that defendant and said, ‘I’m bonding you out. I’m getting the best lawyer for you. It was a street fight,'” Kemp told Cam Newton on “Funky Friday.”

She also called 50 a “bully” and questioned whether he caused her social media restrictions, which has not been established. Kemp tied his conduct to Ross: “I think he jealous ’cause all my baby daddy cars look better than his. He thought my baby daddy would go broke or something or just shut up in a corner,” she said. “And Ja Rule was telling the truth. We all owe Ja Rule an apology.”