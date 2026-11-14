Devin Brown is the remaining defendant awaiting trial in the 2020 murder of Dallas rapper MO3, following the capital murder convictions of Yella Beezy and Kewon White. While two men have already received life sentences without the possibility of parole, Brown faces a separate capital murder charge over allegations that he helped coordinate the deadly highway shooting.

Brown, whose full name is Devin Maurice Brown, was among the first individuals investigated following MO3’s death on November 11, 2020. He was originally indicted for murder in April 2021, months after the rapper was ambushed and fatally shot on Interstate 35E in Dallas.

MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was 28 years old when an armed gunman approached his vehicle on the interstate. Noble attempted to escape on foot but was chased and shot multiple times. Another motorist was wounded during the attack and survived.

Investigators later identified Kewon White as the gunman. However, the investigation expanded beyond the person who pulled the trigger, with authorities examining whether others helped locate Noble and arrange the killing.

For Devin Brown, the allegations center largely on his communications before the shooting and his personal connection to someone MO3 had been dating.

According to details from the original arrest affidavit, investigators learned that Brown had children with a woman who was involved in a relationship with Noble. Police alleged that Brown became upset about the relationship and a video shared on social media involving the rapper.

Investigators also examined whether Brown had been contacting the woman to determine Noble’s whereabouts in the days leading up to the shooting.

Cellphone records became a central part of the investigation. Authorities reported multiple communications between Brown and White on November 10 and November 11, 2020, including calls around the period when Noble was being followed.

The prosecution’s theory is that Brown helped identify Noble’s location so White could carry out the attack. During the 2026 proceedings, Dallas Police Detective Eric Barnes described Brown as the alleged spotter in a larger operation involving a shooter, a coordinator and people accused of financing the killing.

Prosecutors also argued that White waited outside the residence where MO3 had been staying before following him onto the interstate.

Brown acknowledged to investigators that he knew about the relationship and had been upset by a social media video, according to the original arrest reporting. However, he denied participating in Noble’s killing.

The allegations surrounding Devin Brown took on additional significance during Yella Beezy’s capital murder trial in November 2026.

Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, was accused of arranging the killing by offering money to have MO3 murdered. Prosecutors argued that a longstanding conflict between the Dallas rappers led to an approximately $40,000 murder-for-hire arrangement.

But Conway’s defense attorneys challenged that account and raised an alternative theory involving Brown.

Defense attorney Toby Shook pointed to Brown’s personal dispute involving the mother of his children and MO3. During cross-examination, Shook discussed social media footage depicting MO3 displaying jewelry and money around Brown’s children, arguing that the situation could have provided Brown with a motive unrelated to Conway.

The defense also presented videos from 2020 showing Brown handling substantial amounts of cash. Shook argued that the footage suggested Brown had access to money independently and would not necessarily have needed Conway to finance an attack.

Those arguments were presented as an alternative explanation during Conway’s trial. They were not separate judicial findings establishing Brown’s guilt or proving that he arranged the shooting.

Brown’s own legal situation also includes an earlier federal case separate from MO3’s murder. In June 2021, he pleaded guilty to federal charges involving possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Those charges did not establish his responsibility for Noble’s death.

Meanwhile, the prosecution continued pursuing its murder-for-hire case against Conway and White.

On September 4, 2026, a Dallas County jury convicted White of capital murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Just over two months later, on November 11, 2026, another jury convicted Yella Beezy of capital murder for arranging MO3’s killing. The verdict came exactly six years after the rapper’s death. Conway also received a life sentence without parole.

The two convictions do not determine the outcome of Devin Brown’s separate case.

As of November 13, 2026, Brown remains charged with capital murder and is awaiting trial. Although previous reporting indicated that his trial was expected later in 2026, a confirmed upcoming trial date has not been independently established.

When his case reaches a jury, prosecutors will have to prove the charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence may include cellphone records, witness testimony and the communications investigators say connected him to the events preceding MO3’s death. His defense will have the opportunity to challenge that evidence.

Brown is presumed innocent of the pending capital murder charge unless and until a jury finds him guilty.

Nearly six years after his original indictment, Devin Brown remains the last of the three defendants in MO3’s murder case whose guilt has not been decided at trial.