A new Yella Beezy mugshot has been released following the Dallas rapper’s transfer to a Texas state prison, just one day after he was convicted of capital murder in the killing of fellow artist MO3.

According to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice took the new booking photo on Thursday, November 12. The image surfaced Friday, November 13, after the 35-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Markies Conway, began serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The photograph follows a separate mugshot taken at the Dallas County jail immediately after Wednesday’s verdict. The latest picture does not signal another arrest or a new criminal charge. It documents Conway’s move from county custody into the state prison system following his conviction. It is the first state prison image released since the verdict.

The transition happened quickly. On November 11, a Dallas County jury unanimously found Conway guilty of capital murder in connection with the November 2020 killing of MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble. The verdict arrived exactly six years after Noble was fatally shot on a Dallas freeway.

Prosecutors argued that Conway arranged to pay Kewon White $40,000 to kill Noble amid a long-running feud between the two rappers. The case focused on who planned and financed the attack, rather than who physically pulled the trigger. Jurors concluded Conway was criminally responsible for the murder.

Noble, 28, was driving on Interstate 35E on November 11, 2020, when an armed gunman approached him. He left his vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but was chased and shot in the middle of the busy highway. A bystander was also wounded by gunfire and survived.

The mugshot comes after a lengthy criminal trial that examined financial evidence, digital records, and testimony surrounding the rappers’ dispute. Conway was arrested in March 2025 in connection with the killing and had pleaded not guilty. Throughout the proceedings, he denied involvement.

His legal team argued that prosecutors had not proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt and relied too heavily on speculation. Following the conviction, defense attorney Toby Shook indicated that the team intends to appeal. The sentence remains in force unless the conviction or punishment is changed through the legal process.

Because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, the capital murder conviction carried an automatic life sentence without parole under Texas law. Conway will not become eligible for a routine parole hearing while that sentence stands.

White, identified as the shooter, was separately convicted of capital murder in September 2026 and sentenced to life without parole. Another defendant, Devin Brown, is charged with capital murder and is still awaiting trial. Brown’s case has not resulted in a conviction.

Prosecutor Tommy Adams welcomed Wednesday’s decision after jurors returned their verdict.

“I think that they got it right today. So, we’re happy about it, of course,” Adams said.

The courtroom scene was emotional. Relatives cried when the verdict was announced, and officers placed Conway in handcuffs before taking him into custody. His transfer to a Texas prison followed, along with the newly released identification photo.

The new Yella Beezy mugshot also makes clear how dramatically his circumstances have changed since his music career brought him national attention. He is known for tracks including “That’s On Me” and “Bacc At It Again,” while MO3 built his own audience with songs such as “Errybody.”

For Noble’s family, the November 11 verdict came on the anniversary of his death.