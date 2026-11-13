The Takeoff lawsuit accusing the late Migos rapper of sexual assault has reached a settlement just 19 days before a Los Angeles jury trial was scheduled to begin. After more than six years of litigation, attorneys for both sides informed the court on Thursday, November 12, that they had resolved the dispute, eliminating the need for a trial that would have included previously recorded testimony from Takeoff himself.

The unexpected development came during a hearing before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton. Tamar Yeghiayan, an attorney representing Takeoff’s estate, confirmed that the parties were preparing to formally end the proceedings.

“A dismissal is forthcoming. It will be filed prior to [Dec. 1],” Yeghiayan told the judge, according to Rolling Stone.

Judge Cotton subsequently converted the December 1 jury selection date into a status hearing. The parties also confirmed the agreement in a statement obtained by Billboard, saying, “The matter is resolved.”

Neither side has publicly disclosed the settlement terms. It remains unknown whether Takeoff’s estate agreed to pay the woman who brought the allegations, whether the agreement addresses legal expenses, or what prompted both parties to settle so close to trial. No court finding establishing the alleged sexual assault has been reported.

The Takeoff lawsuit began in August 2020 when a woman identified as Jane Doe accused the rapper, whose legal name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, of raping her during a June 23 gathering at a home in Encino, California.

According to her complaint, Doe attended a party connected to DJ Durel, a longtime Migos collaborator. She alleged that Takeoff made repeated unwanted advances, which she rejected. Following an argument, she retreated to an upstairs bedroom, where she claimed the rapper followed her.

The complaint alleged that Takeoff “flipped her over face-down,” and “proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse” despite her explicitly refusing consent.

Doe claimed she visited a nearby hospital later that day, where medical personnel documented what her lawsuit characterized as physical evidence of sexual assault and contacted the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Takeoff lawsuit included civil claims involving sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Takeoff denied the accusations through his attorney, Drew Findling, who maintained that the allegations were false and characterized the lawsuit as an attempt to obtain money.

In April 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence. That decision did not end the civil proceedings, which continued for several more years.

Weeks before the settlement, the Takeoff lawsuit encountered another legal dispute involving deleted text messages.

On October 27, attorneys representing Takeoff’s estate and his mother, Titiana Patrice Davenport, requested terminating sanctions against Doe. Such a penalty would have allowed the judge to dismiss her case over alleged misconduct involving evidence.

The motion followed Doe’s October 14 deposition, during which she acknowledged deleting messages after filing her lawsuit. Estate attorneys argued that the missing communications could have been important to their defense.

They also pointed to testimony from one of Doe’s friends, whom the defense claimed had alleged that the sexual assault accusations were fabricated with assistance from other friends. Those assertions remained disputed and were not established as facts by the court.

Doe’s attorneys challenged the defense’s argument, contending that they had never received a formal notice requiring preservation of the messages and that the defense waited years before requesting the communications.

The Takeoff lawsuit was still moving toward a jury trial while that dispute remained unresolved. The settlement announcement came before the court issued a reported ruling determining whether the requested sanctions were warranted.

Another major development involved testimony Takeoff recorded before his death.

On September 27, 2022, the rapper answered questions under oath during a deposition connected to the lawsuit. Five weeks later, on November 1, he was fatally shot outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston. He was 28.

According to a proposed witness list submitted shortly before the scheduled trial, Doe’s legal team intended to present approximately two hours of videotaped testimony from that deposition.

The list also identified more than a dozen LAPD officers as potential witnesses. DJ Durel was among the individuals identified in reporting about the proposed trial testimony.

Following Takeoff’s death, his estate became the defendant in the civil proceedings. His mother was appointed administrator through probate proceedings in Georgia and continued defending the case.

The Takeoff lawsuit also intersected with a reported $6 million creditor claim Doe filed against the rapper’s estate. That figure represented a demand made against the estate, not a confirmed settlement payment. The financial terms of the November agreement have not been released.

Although the agreement eliminates the anticipated jury trial, the reported resolution does not establish whether the allegations were true or false. It also does not establish that the deleted text messages or Takeoff’s recorded testimony caused either party to accept the settlement.

The remaining procedural step is the expected filing of a formal dismissal before December 1. With both sides confirming that the dispute has been resolved, the lawsuit is now set to conclude without jurors hearing the evidence or reaching a verdict.