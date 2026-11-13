The Summer Walker lawsuit involving LVRN has taken another turn, with her longtime label and management company now demanding money from the R&B singer over allegedly unpaid commissions, touring revenue, and royalties.

Love Renaissance, better known as LVRN, filed a countersuit on November 9, accusing Walker of violating the financial terms of their 2017 agreement. The Atlanta-based company is pushing back against her earlier allegations of financial misconduct and claiming she failed to pay percentages of her earnings that LVRN believes it is contractually owed.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, LVRN’s legal team directly challenged Walker’s conduct during their ongoing dispute.

“Walker has acted in bad faith and been stubbornly litigious,” the company’s attorneys wrote.

The counterclaim identifies three categories of money at the center of the disagreement. LVRN alleges that Walker owes a 7% commission from her 2026 Still Finally Over It arena tour, a 20% share of public performance royalties, and a 15% management commission on certain additional income.

The company has not publicly established the total amount it believes Walker owes. It is seeking financial damages through the court.

LVRN also points to more than two dozen business opportunities it claims to have arranged during Walker’s career. The company describes those deals as “lucrative” and references her partnership with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, her opening appearances on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl stadium tour, and a FIFA World Cup performance.

However, the filing reportedly does not identify which individual deals account for the disputed 15% commission.

The lawsuit originally began from a different set of accusations.

In August, Walker sued LVRN, alleging the company improperly handled money generated through her career. Her complaint accused the business of withholding revenue, misusing funds allocated for recording and touring, and failing to properly account for certain merchandise and digital earnings.

Walker also alleged that LVRN controlled revenue-generating pages associated with her name and likeness, including YouTube and Amazon operations, without properly compensating her.

LVRN denies her allegations.

Her attorney, Keith Moten, rejected the company’s latest legal action in a November 11 statement to Billboard, insisting that the countersuit “does nothing to change the fundamental issues at the heart of Summer’s lawsuit, nor does it diminish their obligation to account for their actions.”

Moten also questioned why the company was pursuing additional payments while Walker’s original allegations remained unresolved.

“It is particularly disappointing that, rather than meaningfully addressing Summer’s serious allegations, LVRN is now seeking additional money from the very artist whose talent, hard work and success helped build its business,” he stated.

“We strongly dispute LVRN’s counterclaims and remain confident in the legal and factual grounds supporting Summer’s lawsuit. She remains steadfast in her pursuit of accountability, fairness and the freedom to move forward with her career on her terms. We intend to vigorously pursue those objectives through the courts.”

The Summer Walker lawsuit is unfolding alongside another significant legal dispute involving Interscope Records, which partnered with LVRN when Walker signed her recording agreement in 2017.

In August, Walker notified Interscope that she intended to end their contractual relationship under California’s seven-year rule. The law generally limits how long personal service contracts can be enforced, although record labels can pursue damages when artists leave before satisfying certain recording obligations.

Interscope responded in October with a lawsuit seeking more than $50 million.

The label alleges that Walker agreed to deliver five studio albums but has only completed three qualifying projects: 2019’s “Over It,” 2021’s “Still Over It,” and 2025’s “Finally Over It.”

Despite the litigation, Interscope has said it remains “hopeful that our ongoing discussions will lead to an amicable resolution.”

Moten previously indicated that Walker was preparing additional legal action against Interscope but “remains open to a constructive resolution.”

For now, the Summer Walker lawsuit against LVRN involves competing allegations about the same business relationship. Walker wants relief from an agreement she alleges was mishandled, while LVRN insists the contract entitles it to payments she has not delivered.

Neither side’s disputed financial allegations have been established by a court.