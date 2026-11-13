Yella Beezy’s girlfriend, D’Andrea Harris, is speaking out against fans attempting to create family drama following the rapper’s life sentence, revealing that she maintains peaceful relationships with the mother of his oldest son and other members of his family.

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Harris, who goes by @_justdeee on Instagram, shared a message Friday addressing the online chatter surrounding her relationship with the people closest to Beezy. She made it clear that despite what outsiders may assume, there is no ongoing conflict between her and certain members of the rapper’s family.

“What’s crazy is it’s always the fans who get excited about drama. Meanwhile, the mother of his oldest son shops at DHair, we follow each other on social media, and his brother handed me and my kids our food at the restaurant where he worked with no problem. It’s always the outsiders trying to make it something.”

Her statement provided some insight into the family relationships surrounding Yella Beezy, who has multiple children.

Harris continued by emphasizing that raising her children and running her business are more important than entertaining online drama.

“I’m a mother first and a businesswoman immediately after. I don’t do drama. I make money. I came from nothing, and nobody’s ever gonna bring me back to a place I worked so hard to get out of.”

The Instagram Story followed another emotional statement Harris shared after Yella Beezy was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In that earlier post, Harris shared a video of herself kissing the rapper, although it is unclear when the footage was recorded. She reflected on their relationship while making a pointed observation about the people Beezy surrounded himself with.

“My best friend… you were so busy picking apart my friends that you didn’t even pay attention to your own. Life has taught me what unconditional love feels like, what real friendship looks like, and what’s worth my time and energy.”

Although Harris did not identify anyone specifically, her remarks suggested that she had concerns about some of the rapper’s friendships.

She then turned her attention to their son, MJ, explaining that he is still trying to understand what has happened to his father.

“But when I say he’s blessed, I mean he has a village that loves him and won’t miss a beat. And I’ll keep telling MJ, ‘Even when it feels like you’ve lost so much, you still got me. I’m not going anywhere.’”

The message highlighted the emotional impact of Beezy’s conviction on his children, including MJ, who now faces the possibility of growing up without his father physically present.

On November 11, 2026, a Dallas County jury found Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, guilty of capital murder in connection with the November 2020 killing of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3, born Melvin Noble.

Prosecutors argued that Beezy arranged the murder and paid gunman Kewon White $40,000 to carry it out following a long-running feud. White was separately convicted of capital murder in September.

Beezy pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the trial. His attorneys have announced plans to appeal the verdict.

After receiving his life sentence, Beezy asked the judge for permission to kiss his young son goodbye. The child had reportedly left the courtroom in tears.

Harris ended her earlier statement by indicating that the fight was not over and signing her message:

“A taxpaying, law-abiding citizen.”