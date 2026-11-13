Chrisean Rock punched Adam22 on the Wild ‘N Out stage at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood after he roasted her parenting, and now the No Jumper host is hinting she could pay for it.

Adam broke it all down on YouTube with an ice pack pressed to his jaw.

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The beef started when Adam went on The Jason Lee Show and said Chrisean deserves to be in jail over how she has parented her son. She fired back in September, hinting at legal action. Adam said that if he could say it online but not to her face in front of a packed arena, he would be a coward.

So during his turn on the mic, he roasted Justina Valentine’s BBL, then said it was nothing compared to Rock’s parenting. The second he turned his back, Chrisean Rock walked across the stage and hit him with a two piece, one to the face and one to the back of the head.

Adam threw his arms up like he had just won a UFC title. Then the lawsuit talk started. He said his jaw is swollen, his neck is sore, and he could be off camera for “maybe a week, maybe multiple weeks,” adult content work included. He also said he knows exactly how much she makes on Kick. “This is not just like some regular chick,” he said. “She got money.” He called the punch “really foolish” and said her boxing career probably would not look good in front of a judge.

To top it off, security asked him to leave the stage. “Me? Get off the stage? I got punched in the face,” he said. He also claimed Chrisean tried to come back for round two before a fellow performer stepped in her path.

Adam admitted the joke was “indicative of a real critique” of her parenting, but said Wild ‘N Out is a comedy show and swinging on him was not right.