Offset says he enjoys gambling, but when asked whether he has a gambling problem, the rapper offered his own definition of what that actually means. During a candid appearance on The New York Times’ “Popcast,” the former Migos member discussed his love for betting, using casinos as an escape from personal struggles, and why he believes there is a difference between enjoying gambling and reaching a point where someone cannot afford to continue.

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Speaking with hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, Offset made it clear that gambling is something he genuinely likes doing. He also acknowledged that his habits have become an issue, although his explanation was more complicated than a straightforward declaration about quitting.

The rapper promised to be “a million percent real” when the conversation turned to his gambling habits.

For Offset, a gambling problem becomes especially serious when someone begins selling personal belongings or putting themselves in a financial position where they cannot afford to keep betting. He described that kind of behavior as an indication that gambling has gone too far, while suggesting that his own circumstances are different.

His definition focuses heavily on a person’s ability to afford their gambling habits. Rather than describing every frequent gambler as someone with a problem, Offset appeared to draw the line at situations where betting starts interfering with someone’s finances.

However, the conversation wasn’t entirely about money. Offset also acknowledged that gambling serves another purpose in his life.

“I’m doing this [expletive] to get away,” he explained.

The admission came as the rapper discussed several difficult experiences, including the end of his marriage to Cardi B and the November 2022 killing of his former Migos groupmate Takeoff.

Those experiences have remained significant parts of Offset’s personal story. During the interview, he connected gambling to his desire to temporarily escape the pressures and emotions surrounding his life.

At the same time, Offset didn’t portray every visit to a casino or gambling platform as an attempt to cope with difficult circumstances. He repeatedly acknowledged that he simply enjoys gambling.

He also made comments about feeling the need to stop, but did not provide a specific commitment or timeline for quitting. His explanation instead moved between his enjoyment of betting, the circumstances he believes constitute a gambling problem, and the ways gambling fits into his lifestyle.

Another part of Offset’s gambling problem discussion involved money he claims to earn from promotional partnerships.

According to the rapper, some of the gambling-related content audiences see online may actually be part of a business arrangement. He explained that gambling platforms and prediction market companies can offer substantial payments to celebrities who promote their services.

“I might got a sponsorship from them,” he said. “They have a lot of budget. Sometimes you think I’m gambling, and I might have collabed somebody, and I just made $400,000 doing this.”

Offset did not identify a specific company connected to the $400,000 figure or provide documentation confirming the payment. Still, his explanation introduced another side of his public relationship with gambling, where appearances that look like personal betting activity might actually involve advertising agreements.

His comments arrive during a year in which several incidents involving casinos have placed the rapper under scrutiny.

In March 2026, Detroit’s MotorCity Casino Hotel filed a lawsuit alleging that Offset failed to repay a $100,000 gambling credit line established in March 2024. The casino claimed that attempts to collect the money were unsuccessful and that a withdrawal from his bank account failed because of insufficient funds.

A representative for Offset previously said the parties were working toward a resolution. Court proceedings later advanced after he missed a deadline to respond to the lawsuit, although the reported order did not establish a final judgment.

Separately, Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6, 2026, following an altercation in the valet area. His injuries were not life-threatening, and he subsequently returned to performing. The shooting and the Detroit casino lawsuit were separate incidents.

Despite the legal dispute and public attention surrounding his casino experiences, Offset’s latest interview was not an announcement that he had given up gambling.

He ultimately acknowledged that he does have an issue he is addressing, even after explaining how he personally distinguishes occasional or affordable gambling from behavior he considers financially damaging.

“I’m gonna keep it real, I got a problem,” Offset admitted. “I’m working through it.”

His comments reflect a complicated relationship with gambling. He enjoys the activity, describes it as an escape, and says it can also present opportunities to earn substantial promotional income. At the same time, he recognizes that there is something about his gambling habits he is still working through.