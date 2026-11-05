Claressa Shields Uses AI to Put Gervonta Davis in Her Party Outfit as Their Feud Takes a Nasty Turn

Claressa Shields and Gervonta Davis are still going at it on social media, and now her boyfriend, rapper Papoose, is involved in an increasingly heated exchange that includes threats, personal accusations, and screenshots of private messages.

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The drama started after Davis decided to weigh in on Shields’ appearance at her November 2 music listening party in Atlanta. The undefeated boxing champion attended the event wearing a fitted black outfit featuring lace-up detailing along the back, paired with bright red thigh-high boots.

Davis reposted footage of Shields posing for photographers and tagged her in an Instagram Story on November 3, saying she looked like a “hot [expletive] mess.”

Shields responded by encouraging people to continue streaming her new single, “Party,” before bringing up domestic violence allegations involving Davis.

Now, Claressa Shields has taken the outfit argument a step further. She has reportedly shared an AI-generated photo depicting Davis wearing the same outfit she rocked at her single release party, turning his criticism into a visual joke at his expense.

Meanwhile, Papoose has made it clear that he isn’t interested in letting Davis continue taking shots at his girlfriend without responding.

Shields wasn’t finished there. In subsequent videos, she urged Davis to “Just come out the closet,” while sharing footage of him dancing in his underwear. Her remarks appeared to take aim at his sexuality, escalating the personal attacks as their social media feud continued. The videos themselves do not establish anything about Davis’ sexual orientation.

The Brooklyn rapper initially entered the conversation by bringing up Davis’ March 2025 fight against Lamont Roach Jr., which ended in a majority draw. Papoose mocked Davis’ explanation for taking a knee during the ninth round, when the boxer claimed hair grease had gotten into his eyes. Davis’ hairstylist later publicly questioned that explanation.

But the argument quickly moved beyond boxing.

Davis addressed Papoose directly in an Instagram Story, writing, “I would put you to sleep,” before challenging the rapper to try confronting him. He also made a cryptic reference to something Papoose allegedly did to another person, without offering additional details or evidence.

Papoose responded with a message of his own.

“You too tall to be making threats, bozo,” he wrote, before challenging Davis over his treatment of a former girlfriend.

Papoose also accused Davis of abusing women and criticized his behavior outside the boxing ring.

Those accusations reference domestic violence allegations Davis has faced in the past, including a civil lawsuit filed by former girlfriend Courtney Rossel concerning an alleged October 2025 incident. Davis has disputed the allegations. Papoose’s statements are accusations, not findings of guilt in those proceedings.

The exchange didn’t end with the Instagram insults.

Another screenshot shared during the back-and-forth showed an Instagram direct-message conversation that included a proposal to meet in person.

“Do you wanna link and we can get all this off our chest,” the message read.

Papoose later shared another lengthy Instagram Story accusing Davis of lying about a supposed conversation involving Shields and her romantic past.

“This illiterate dude lying, man,” Papoose began before directing attention to the messages Davis had posted.

“He ain’t say nothing to me about Claressa being with nobody,” he continued.

The rapper also pushed back against the suggestion that he would be upset about Claressa Shields having a romantic history before their relationship.

“I’m not tender or insecure like you,” he wrote.

Papoose added that everybody has a past and said he was comfortable in his own skin.

His statement suggests Davis had made or implied a claim about what Papoose knew regarding Shields’ previous relationships.

The latest disagreement comes as Shields expands her career into music. Her Atlanta event, titled “Gloves Off, Mic On,” celebrated the release of her single “Party” and previewed material from her forthcoming project, “What Did You Expect.” Papoose was among those supporting her at the event.

What began as Davis criticizing Shields’ fashion choice has now turned into a three-person social media dispute involving an AI-generated image, accusations concerning past relationships, allegations of abuse, and messages about potentially meeting face to face.

Neither the screenshots nor the publicly reported exchange establishes that Davis and Papoose followed through on the proposed meeting, and their disagreement remains unresolved.