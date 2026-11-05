Did Lil Durk Hide an Apple Watch in His Rectum? Social Media Explodes With Rumors

Lil Durk is facing a contraband investigation after prosecutors alleged that he concealed an Apple Watch in a “body cavity” while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. The allegation surfaced during his November 4 bond hearing and quickly sent social media into a frenzy, with people debating exactly where the rapper supposedly hid the device.

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The phrase “body cavity” has become the biggest talking point, especially because prosecutors reportedly did not specify which part of his body they were referring to.

So, what does that term actually mean?

In medical and correctional settings, a body cavity refers to an internal space within the body. When officials discuss concealing contraband in a body cavity, they are often referring to the rectum or vagina. Because Durk is male, much of the online speculation has centered on whether prosecutors were suggesting that he concealed the watch inside his rectum.

However, the available courtroom reporting does not establish the exact anatomical location where Durk allegedly concealed the watch. There has also been no publicly verified medical documentation establishing how or where the device was supposedly hidden.

According to Los Angeles Magazine reporter Taylor Parise, who covered Wednesday’s proceedings, prosecutors alleged that Lil Durk obtained an unauthorized Apple Watch, concealed it in a body cavity, and used it to communicate while incarcerated.

The government also alleged that prohibited communications devices were used to make hundreds of phone calls. Although those allegations have circulated together, publicly available reporting has not independently established that every call was placed using the specific Apple Watch described during the hearing.

An Apple Watch can make phone calls without an iPhone nearby when properly configured with cellular service or supported Wi-Fi calling. However, it is unclear which model prosecutors were referencing, how the device allegedly connected to a network, or whether investigators have documented its communications history.

The accusation came as Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, attempted to persuade a federal judge to release him on bond before his next trial.

On Wednesday, November 4, federal prosecutors filed their opposition to the rapper’s latest request for release. Their filing argued that he remains a flight risk and a potential danger to the community despite his recent acquittal in a separate federal trial.

Prosecutors also claimed that Durk has continued violating detention center rules and is being investigated for allegedly “facilitating the introduction of contraband” at the facility.

The government cited concerns about unauthorized communications, including the alleged use of other inmates’ telephone privileges, prohibited three-way calls, and unauthorized electronic devices.

Lil Durk has faced an Apple Watch-related disciplinary dispute before.

In January 2026, his attorneys revealed that he had spent 131 days in solitary confinement following allegations that he possessed an unauthorized Apple Watch. His legal team challenged the prolonged restrictions and questioned how detention officials handled his confinement.

That earlier incident provides additional background to the latest allegations, although it does not clearly establish whether the body-cavity accusation concerns the same device or a separate incident.

The renewed attention has fueled increasingly specific claims across social media, with some users treating speculation about the watch’s location as established fact.

The allegations themselves remain under investigation. Available reporting does not establish that officials recovered an Apple Watch from a particular body cavity, nor does it confirm the precise method allegedly used to conceal the device.

Possessing an unauthorized communications device inside a federal detention facility can lead to serious disciplinary consequences. Such devices can allow incarcerated individuals to communicate outside monitored telephone systems, creating concerns about facility security and unauthorized contact.

For prosecutors, the alleged violations have become another argument against releasing Lil Durk while he awaits trial.

His defense team, meanwhile, has presented an extensive financial package intended to convince the court that he has every reason to comply with release conditions.

The proposal includes his mother’s home as collateral, along with future music royalties, publishing income, touring revenue, and earnings tied to his name, image, and likeness. Sony Music Entertainment has also offered to guarantee an appearance bond of up to $1 million.

Attorneys argue that Durk would risk substantial financial consequences for himself and his family if he attempted to flee.

Their position also relies on his September 11, 2026, acquittal, when a federal jury found him not guilty of five counts connected to a previously alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy and stalking offenses.

Despite that verdict, Lil Durk remains in custody because he faces separate federal charges involving alleged violent crime connected to racketeering and a firearm offense. He has pleaded not guilty, and his next trial is scheduled for August 30, 2027.

His effort to secure release has received support from prominent figures, including Jay-Z, J. Cole, businessman Michael Rubin and former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Andrea Robinson, whose son Saviay’a Robinson was killed in the 2022 shooting underlying the previous federal trial, also submitted a letter indicating that her family would not oppose bond if the court considered it appropriate.

Following Wednesday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald declined to issue an immediate decision on Durk’s release. Although some reports anticipated a ruling Thursday, November 5, no firm decision date was confirmed in the available court reporting.

The judge is considering whether the proposed financial guarantees and possible supervision conditions are sufficient to address prosecutors’ concerns about flight risk and public safety.