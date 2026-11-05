Fat Joe Turns Tiny Desk Into a Star-Studded Reunion With Remy Ma and Jadakiss

Fat Joe’s Tiny Desk Concert brought some serious New York energy to NPR on Thursday, November 5, 2026, as the Bronx rap legend welcomed Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, Stevie Mackey, and Dre of Cool & Dre for a performance celebrating more than three decades of hip-hop. The 10-song concert featured everything from Grammy-nominated anthems to selections from his latest album, “Organized Rhyme.”



Joe opened with “Million Dollar Intro,” accompanied by singer Stevie Mackey, before bringing out longtime collaborator Remy Ma for “Cocababy.” While neither selection has a verified major Billboard chart milestone or Grammy nomination, the opening established the collaborative energy that continued throughout the performance.

The Tiny Desk Concert then shifted into familiar territory with “(Ha Ha) Slow Down,” originally released in 2010 featuring Young Jeezy. The record, from Joe’s album The Darkside Vol. 1, reached No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 54 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

He followed with “I Shot Ya,” revisiting his appearance on LL Cool J’s legendary 1995 remix alongside Foxy Brown, Keith Murray, and the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep. The song reached No. 55 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, while the remix became a memorable East Coast collaboration with a music video directed by Hype Williams.

Jadakiss joined Joe for “New York,” originally released by Ja Rule in 2004 featuring both rappers. Produced by Cool & Dre, the record reached No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 10 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. More than two decades later, Joe and Jadakiss reunited to perform the collaboration without Ja Rule.

The two also joined Stove God Cooks and Remy Ma for “The Aroma,” bringing four rappers together during the Tiny Desk Concert. The song appears on Joe’s Organized Rhyme, released August 28, 2026. Although the newer track has no independently verified major chart or Grammy accolade, it highlights Joe’s continued collaborations with established artists and newer voices.

Singer Stevie Mackey returned for “Feelin a Way,” another selection from Organized Rhyme. The album includes a studio collaboration with Mackey, and the Tiny Desk performance gave him another opportunity to contribute alongside Joe. The track has not yet earned a verified major Billboard placement or Grammy nomination.

Mackey also assisted with “I Won’t Tell,” Joe’s 2007 collaboration with R&B singer J. Holiday. The original record became one of Joe’s successful crossover singles, peaking at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Mackey handled the guest vocal role in the live performance.

The biggest reunion arrived when Remy Ma joined Joe for “Lean Back,” the 2004 Terror Squad anthem that became one of the defining records of their careers.

Produced by Scott Storch, “Lean Back” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned Terror Squad a nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

That wasn’t the only Grammy-recognized hit featured in the Tiny Desk Concert.

Joe and Remy closed with “All the Way Up,” their 2016 comeback collaboration, whose original recording also features French Montana and Infared. The single peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned double-platinum certification from the RIAA in March 2017.

“All the Way Up” also received two nominations at the 2017 Grammy Awards, for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Neither nomination resulted in a win, but the record marked another major commercial achievement for Joe and Remy more than a decade after “Lean Back.”

The concert’s live instrumentation added another dimension to the setlist. Music director Zo Harris played keys, Ricky “Strings” Ramos handled guitar, Keithan Foster played bass, Antwan “Amadeaus” Thompson took over drums, and DJ Ted Smooth supplied the turntable work. Dre contributed background vocals.

This marked Joe’s second Tiny Desk appearance. His first arrived in 2021 during NPR’s remote concert era, when he performed from his UP NYC sneaker store. That set included “What’s Luv?,” “Lean Back,” and “All the Way Up.”