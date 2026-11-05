MAGA Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino Claims Congressional Win, Then Asks Trump to Free Diddy in His Victory Speech

MAGA Republican Anthony Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule, claimed victory in New York’s 21st Congressional District on Tuesday night and used his victory speech to ask Trump to free Diddy.

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“I think President Trump should consider freeing Diddy. This is a historic New Yorker that did great things for New York State,” Constantino told supporters at Sticker Mule’s headquarters in Amsterdam, New York, where the party was held at the 100 foot “Vote for Trump” sign he put up on his factory in 2024.

He did not say whether he wants Trump to pardon Diddy, which would wipe out the conviction, or commute his sentence, which would cut his prison time short while leaving the conviction on his record. Because Diddy’s case is federal, either move would have to come from Trump himself. Trump has not announced any action.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is serving a 50 month federal sentence. In July 2025, a jury acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy but convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Most of the speech was aimed at the press. Anthony Constantino called reporters in the room scumbags and had security remove WWNY journalist Garrett Domblewski, who he accused of scowling at him. He played a new rap song called “NY 21” by his collaborator Greatness. He also had a message for everyone who voted for his Democratic opponent, dairy farmer Blake Gendebien: “To everybody that voted for Blake, you made a big mistake, but it’s okay. I’m going to spend the next 2 years winning you over.”

The rap was not a one night thing. Earlier this year, Constantino released a full album called “Thank You, President Trump,” with songs including “MAGA Again,” “Art of the Deal” and “Fight,” a track about the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. In 2025, he released a diss track aimed at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Most people first heard of Anthony Constantino in July 2024, two days after Butler. Sticker Mule is an online custom sticker and printing company whose clients have included Google, Facebook and Netflix. Constantino sent an email to the company’s entire customer list with the subject line “Trump 2024.” It opened with “Donald Trump was shot,” declared his support for Trump, and then turned into a sales pitch: a $4 shirt, normally $19, with his suggestion that customers buy one showing they support Trump.

People who signed up for sticker deals were not happy. Small businesses publicly pulled their orders, competitors reported a rush of new customers, and the company lost roughly 20,000 Instagram followers. Some customers said they kept getting Sticker Mule marketing emails even after they unsubscribed. Constantino doubled down, arguing with customers online and then putting up a glowing 100 foot wide “Vote for Trump” sign on a factory in downtown Amsterdam. He later said that sign made him $2.6 million he would use to fund a run for Congress.

The seat opened up after a long detour. Trump nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik, who held the district for more than a decade, to be ambassador to the United Nations, then pulled the nomination, saying he could not risk losing the seat with Republicans holding such a thin House majority. Stefanik then ran for New York governor, dropped out in December 2025, and announced she would not seek reelection. Constantino, who brought on Trump ally Roger Stone as a campaign consultant early on, beat Assemblyman Robert Smullen in the June Republican primary with Trump’s endorsement.

The general election was a different story. Trump carried the 21st District by about 20 points in 2024, and Stefanik won every race there by double digits starting in 2014. This time, the latest unofficial count from the New York State Board of Elections has Anthony Constantino at 140,119 votes, or 49.87%, to Gendebien’s 134,390, or 47.81%. That is a lead of about 5,700 votes, and the smallest Republican vote total in the district in at least six years.

In October, Cook Political Report moved the race from likely Republican to lean Republican, and a Siena poll had Gendebien up four points. JD Vance went to Rome, the district’s largest city, the day before the election to campaign for Constantino. Constantino spent about $17 million of his own money on the race and blamed the tight margin on the media and his opponents, saying it “should have been” a 20 or 30 point win.

At 3:28 a.m., hours after the speech, he turned on the Republican Party in the district and across the state, including GOP governor candidate Bruce Blakeman.

The Associated Press has not called the race, and Gendebien has not conceded. In a statement, he said it appears Constantino will narrowly win. “I wish Anthony Constantino well in Congress, and I hope he’ll always put the North Country first,” Gendebien said.