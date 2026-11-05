Kandi Burruss Cries Happy Tears Over Songwriters Hall of Fame Consideration, Calls It the Best News She’s Heard “In So Long”

Kandi Burruss has officially been nominated for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the news brought the Grammy-winning songwriter to happy tears. In an emotional video, the Xscape singer reflected on the recognition and the difficult moments she has experienced this year. The honor places her alongside music creators whose songs have become lasting favorites across generations.

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Burruss described the possibility of entering the Hall as “the most amazing news that I’ve heard in so long,” particularly after a year marked by “so much crazy stuff being said” about her. She did not identify specific remarks in the video excerpt, but she made clear that dealing with public conversations about her life has sometimes been exhausting.

“Sometimes it’s real heavy,” she admitted. “But I keep moving.” The songwriter went on to explain why the recognition felt like a reminder to stay focused, even when outside noise threatens to overshadow years of work. For Kandi Burruss, this wasn’t simply another industry acknowledgment. It was a deeply personal moment.

She credited her faith with helping her stay grounded, saying the news showed that “what God got for you is still gonna happen.” As the tears continued, she reassured anyone watching that she was celebrating. “It may seem crazy that I’m crying,” she added. “It’s not sad at all. I am like so happy.”

Kandi Burruss is now on the Hall of Fame’s official ballot, announced Thursday, November 5. In the video, she said the nominations were still a couple of weeks away, indicating her remarks came before the public announcement. The organization has since confirmed her place among the songwriter nominees for its 2027 class.

The recognition is rooted in a catalog that helped shape late 1990s and early 2000s radio. Burruss co-wrote TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills,” two songs that remain closely associated with that era. Both records also earned her Grammy recognition during the same awards cycle.

At the 2000 Grammy Awards, “No Scrubs” won Best R&B Song, giving Burruss a songwriting Grammy alongside collaborators Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle. “Bills, Bills, Bills” was nominated in the same category. The latter also became Destiny’s Child’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kandi Burruss has credits extending far beyond those signature hits. The Songwriters Hall of Fame also listed *NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill,” Pink’s “There You Go,” and Burruss’s solo single “Don’t Think I’m Not” as examples of her work. Those selections show how she moved between groups, solo artists, and different sounds while building her songwriting career.

Long before audiences followed her business ventures and personal life on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Burruss had already established herself as a member of Xscape. The Atlanta R&B group released its debut album in 1993, beginning a career that introduced her to listeners as a performer before her writing credits helped expand her influence behind the scenes.

The Hall placed Kandi Burruss in its songwriter category, which recognizes writers for compositions associated with various artists. Its separate performing songwriter category includes Lady Gaga, Shakira and Ne-Yo. Burruss is also a recording artist, but this nomination recognizes the extensive catalog she has written for herself and other performers.

Eligible Hall of Fame voting members have until December 14, 2026, to submit ballots, selecting as many as three nominees in each category. The 2027 inductees are expected to be revealed early next year, with an induction gala planned for New York City. A nomination is an important step, but induction has not yet been decided.