Did Yung Miami Quietly Celebrate Diddy’s Birthday? Social Media Thinks So

A Yung Miami tweet featuring a birthday cake and white heart emojis on Wednesday, November 4, sparked plenty of speculation that the rapper quietly celebrated Sean “Diddy” Combs as he turned 57 in federal prison. Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, reportedly shared the emojis on X without a name, tag, or explanation.

Miami has celebrated Combs publicly before. In November 2023, she shared photographs of them together and explicitly wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. This time, there was no photograph of the pair and no written birthday greeting in the reported post. The post left followers interpreting two emojis against a history that has remained in the headlines since their relationship ended.

Combs spent his 57th birthday incarcerated following his October 3, 2025, sentencing. A federal jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. In October 2026, officials confirmed his transfer from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania.

Miami’s connection to the case extends beyond a past romance. In September 2025, she submitted a character letter to Subramanian before Combs was sentenced. She wrote that she “cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened” before she knew him, while presenting her own account of their years together. She also said she did not consider him “a danger or a threat to the community.”

“For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed,” Miami wrote. “Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

The letter became central to the reaction to Miami’s continued support. Her description reflected her experience, not a finding about allegations or evidence presented in court. The case unfolded after surveillance video released in 2024 showed Combs physically assaulting his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, in a hotel in 2016. The Yung Miami post has brought her previous statements back into discussion.

In March 2026, Miami explained her reasoning during a conversation with Charlamagne tha God. “I think I wrote a letter for a changed man,” she said, emphasizing that she could speak only to the person she knew. She also described the professional fallout: “I lost deals. I lost money. I lost relationships. I lost a lot.” Those were consequences she acknowledged months before this week’s cryptic emojis renewed attention.

During an October 23 appearance on The Breakfast Club to promote her music, Miami said people still asked her to pass messages along to Combs. She pushed back on being made a messenger for people unwilling to contact him themselves. The conversation showed how questions about her former relationship continue surfacing during interviews focused on her career. It did not establish who received her November 4 message.

The Yung Miami post arrived less than two weeks after her debut solo album, Watch Dis!, was released on October 23. The project follows the City Girls’ split and includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Quavo, Rick Ross, Trina, and others. Its release followed the success of her single “Spend Dat,” while personal songs offered listeners a closer look at her relationships and career changes.

One track, “Ride for You,” featuring Summer Walker, has drawn attention because Miami raps about falling for someone who used the name “Love.” The lyric “his name was ‘Love,’ and I fell in it” prompted listeners to connect the song to Combs, who has publicly used Love as a nickname. The song does not identify him, so that interpretation remains speculation rather than a confirmed statement about their relationship.

Another album track, “Dear JT,” addresses the end of the City Girls partnership and the strain surrounding their separation. Both songs draw from recognizable chapters of Miami’s life. They help explain why listeners are examining her lyrics and social media activity as she establishes herself outside the duo.