The Marshall Thundering Herd take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Thundering Herd are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Marshall beat West Virginia State Yellow Jackets 73-60 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Thundering Herd average 71.3 points per game and allow 60.3. Olivia Olson averages 15.2 points and 4.2 assists per game, and Ni'Kiah Chesterfield averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Duke beat Norfolk State Spartans 85-23 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Blue Devils average 79.7 points per game and allow 46.3. Aaliyah Crump averages 12.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Riley Nelson averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Thundering Herd are first in the Sun Belt. Marshall is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Blue Devils are first in the ACC. Duke is 1-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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