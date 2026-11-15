The South Alabama Jaguars take on the Kennesaw State Owls at VyStar Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. South Alabama lost to Florida Atlantic Owls 85-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Jaguars average 62.5 points per game and allow 79.3. CJ Wilson averages 19.2 points and 1.5 assists per game, and Deborah Orianegbena averages 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Owls are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. Kennesaw State lost to Georgia Lady Bulldogs 84-42 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Owls average 54.3 points per game and allow 57.8. Kaelyn Flowers averages 9.8 points and 3.2 assists per game, and Shania Nichols averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Jaguars are first in the Sun Belt. South Alabama is 0-1 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Owls are first in the CUSA. Kennesaw State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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