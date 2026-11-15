The Florida International Panthers visit the South Florida Bulls on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Yuengling Center, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 1-1. Florida International beat Stetson Hatters 63-57 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Panthers average 63.5 points per game and allow 66.0. Grecia Ferrer Leal averages 12.5 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Shorna Preston averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 3-1. South Florida beat Florida Gators 72-70 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Bulls average 71.0 points per game and allow 68.0. Stefanie Ingram averages 14.8 points and 4.8 assists per game, and Kate Novik averages 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Panthers are first in the CUSA. South Florida is 1-1 at home and 2-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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