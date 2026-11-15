The Wiley Wildcats take on the Grambling Lady Tigers at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats average 39.0 points per game. Alexandra Brooks averages 17.0 points per game, and Latavia White averages 2.0 assists per game. Nyemah Hodo averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Lady Tigers are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Grambling lost to Wisconsin Badgers 97-46 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Lady Tigers average 52.7 points per game and allow 81.0. Princess Anderson averages 10.7 points per game, and Da'Naya Ross averages 2.0 assists per game. Aeris Macon averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Lady Tigers sit first in the SWAC.

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