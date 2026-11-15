The Air Force Falcons take on the Pacific Tigers at Alex G. Spanos Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. Air Force beat Loyola Chicago Ramblers 107-93 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Falcons average 93.5 points per game and allow 83.8. Kam Sanders averages 20.2 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Caleb Walker averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are 2-1. Pacific lost to Long Beach State Beach 62-59 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Tigers average 74.7 points per game and allow 53.7. Jaion Pitt averages 16.0 points per game, and Jaden Winston averages 3.7 assists per game. Gavin Ripp averages 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Falcons are first in the Mountain West. The Tigers sit first in the WCC. The season series is tied 0-0 with one draw.

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