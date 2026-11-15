The Western Michigan Broncos visit the Dayton Flyers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at UD Arena, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Broncos are 0-2 and have lost 2 straight. Western Michigan lost to Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 61-56 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Broncos average 55.0 points per game and allow 64.5. Kailey Starks averages 14.0 points per game, and Alli Carlson averages 3.5 assists per game. Zuri Ransom averages 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Flyers are 1-1. Dayton beat Penn State Lady Lions 77-71 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Flyers average 82.0 points per game and allow 81.0. Olivia Leung averages 19.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, and Fatima Ibrahim averages 12.0 rebounds per game.

The Broncos are first in the MAC. The Flyers sit first in the A-10. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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