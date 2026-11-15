The Butler Bulldogs take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Butler beat North Dakota State Bison 68-61 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Bulldogs average 88.5 points per game and allow 57.8. Nevaeh Jackson averages 13.2 points per game, and Tamar Singer averages 9.2 assists per game. Taya Ellis averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. UT Martin lost to Missouri Tigers 103-59 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Skyhawks average 80.5 points per game and allow 86.8. Raven Sims averages 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Olivia Smith averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Bulldogs sit first in the Big East. Butler is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Skyhawks are first in the OVC. UT Martin is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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