Little Rock Trojans defeated Northwestern State Demons 84–83 in overtime Saturday night.

According to The Associated Press, Trojans guard Aaron Clark scored 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting — 2-of-5 from 3-point range — and 2-of-3 free throws.

Trojans forward Bradyn Hubbard recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Jah’likai King finished with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting, missing all four 3-point attempts, and made 2 of 4 free throws.

Demons guard Kai Simpson led all scorers with 27 points. Guard Isaiah Vick added 11 points, and guard Izzy Miles had nine.

The win moved Little Rock to 1–3. Northwestern State dropped to 1–4.

The game was played in Little Rock, Ark.

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