The William & Mary Tribe visit the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Crisler Center, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Tribe are 2-1. William & Mary lost to Florida Atlantic Owls 95-90 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Tribe average 91.3 points per game and allow 78.0. Brian Carter Jr. averages 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Wolverines are 2-1. Michigan beat Marquette Golden Eagles 84-70 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Wolverines average 81.7 points per game and allow 74.3. Trey McKenney averages 18.0 points per game, and Elliot Cadeau averages 6.3 assists per game. J.P. Estrella averages 9.7 rebounds per game.

The Wolverines sit first in the Big Ten.

The post William & Mary Takes on Michigan Sunday at Crisler Center appeared first on Ball Exclusives.