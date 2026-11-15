The Emmanuel (MA) Lions take on the Yale Bulldogs at John J. Lee Amphitheater on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. Yale lost to Northeastern Huskies 84-73 on Friday, Nov. 13 on the road. The Bulldogs average 70.3 points per game and allow 80.8. Trevor Mullin averages 15.0 points per game, and Jordan Brathwaite averages 3.5 assists per game. Daniel Ogunyemi averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are first in the Ivy. Yale is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

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