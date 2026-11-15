The North Dakota State Bison defeated the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 21-13 on Saturday night at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

It was tied 7-7 at halftime. After the Rainbow Warriors went ahead 13-7 on Sean Olvera-Harle's 33-yard field goal with 2:16 left, DJ Scott's 1-yard touchdown run with 8:34 left put the Bison ahead for good at 14-13. Ray James Jr.'s 49-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:27 left made it 21-13.

For North Dakota State, Nathan Hayes completed 13 of 20 passes for 97 yards with a touchdown, Mekhi Collins had four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown, and Scott ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. On defense, Keenan Wilson had two sacks, Matthew Stenbroten had 1.5 sacks and James had an interception.

For Hawai'i, Micah Alejado completed 31 of 47 passes for 231 yards with two interceptions, and DeVon Rice ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Hawai'i outgained North Dakota State 262-183 but could not make up the difference. The Bison improved to 8-2. The Rainbow Warriors fell to 3-7.

The Bison are second in the Mountain West and have won two straight. North Dakota State is 5-0 at home and 3-2 away from home. The Rainbow Warriors are eighth in the Mountain West. Hawai'i is 1-4 at home and 2-3 away from home.

The Bison are back in action when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Rainbow Warriors next visit the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

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