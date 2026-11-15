The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Brooks Gymnasium, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Coastal Carolina beat Jacksonville Dolphins 89-78 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Chanticleers average 86.7 points per game and allow 62.0. Olivia Klanac averages 21.3 points per game, and Anja Djukic averages 5.0 assists per game. Tateyoina Harris averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 and have won 2 straight. East Tennessee State beat Elon Phoenix 65-60 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Buccaneers average 67.5 points per game and allow 60.5. Sydney-James Desroches averages 13.2 points per game, and Anala Nelson averages 3.5 assists per game. Lucia France averages 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Chanticleers sit first in the Sun Belt. Coastal Carolina is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Buccaneers sit first in the SoCon. East Tennessee State is 2-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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