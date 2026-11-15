The East Carolina Pirates visit the James Madison Dukes on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Atlantic Union Bank Center, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Pirates are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. East Carolina lost to High Point Panthers 67-54 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Pirates average 54.7 points per game and allow 64.7. Jayla Hearp averages 12.7 points per game, and Kendall Sneed averages 2.3 assists per game. Mildred Dibua averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Dukes are 2-2. James Madison beat Navy Midshipmen 77-61 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Dukes average 62.3 points per game and allow 54.3. Bree Robinson averages 10.8 points per game, and Zakiya Stephenson averages 3.2 assists per game. Trinity Moore averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Dukes are first in the Sun Belt. James Madison is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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