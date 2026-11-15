Devon Dampier threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns as the Utah Utes edged the Arizona Wildcats 40-39 on Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth game, with the lead changing hands seven times. The Utes led 17-14 at halftime. They fell behind 14-3 in the second quarter. After the Wildcats went ahead 39-33 on Noah Fifita's 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Mizell with 3:13 left, Dampier's 70-yard touchdown pass to Creed Whittemore with 2:35 left put the Utes ahead for good at 40-39.

For Utah, Dampier completed 13 of 25 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Whittemore had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Braden Pegan had three catches for 52 yards. On defense, Cyrus Polu had two sacks, Elijah Elliss had a sack and Pegan had an interception.

For Arizona, Fifita completed 27 of 43 passes for 356 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Kedrick Reescano ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Chris Hunter III had six catches for 119 yards.

Utah outgained Arizona 500-415. The Utes improved to 10-0. The Wildcats fell to 7-3.

The Utes sit first in the Big 12 and have won 10 straight. Utah is 6-0 at home and 4-0 away from home. The Wildcats are sixth in the Big 12. Arizona is 5-1 at home and 2-2 on the road.

The Utes next visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Wildcats are back in action when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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