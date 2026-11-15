The Michigan State Spartans take on the Harvard Crimson at Lavietes Pavilion on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Spartans are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Michigan State beat Oakland Golden Grizzlies 91-50 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Spartans average 87.0 points per game and allow 52.7. Kennedy Blair averages 16.7 points and 7.0 assists per game, and Kathy-Emma Otto averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Crimson are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. Harvard beat Massachusetts Minutewomen 78-65 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Crimson average 71.0 points per game and allow 60.0. Karlee White averages 16.0 points and 3.8 assists per game, and Olivia Jones averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Spartans sit first in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Crimson are first in the Ivy. Harvard is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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