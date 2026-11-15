The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Rams are 5-4 and have won three straight. Los Angeles beat Washington Commanders 20-13 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Rams average 23.8 points and 390.6 yards per game and allow 20.1 points. Byron Young leads the Rams with 4.5 sacks, and Nate Landman leads the Rams with 66 tackles. Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,374 yards with 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and Kyren Williams has 593 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Cardinals are 3-6. Arizona lost to Seattle Seahawks 17-3 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Cardinals average 19.8 points and 333.8 yards per game and allow 28.3 points. Budda Baker leads the Cardinals with 3.5 sacks, and Jack Gibbens leads the Cardinals with 64 tackles. Tyler Allgeier has 369 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, and Trey McBride has 73 catches for 598 yards.

The Rams sit second in the NFC West. Los Angeles is 2-3 at home and 3-1 on the road. The Cardinals are fourth in the NFC West. Arizona is 0-3 at home and 3-3 away from home. The Cardinals lead the season series 1-0. Arizona won the earlier meeting 18-16 on Oct. 18.

Los Angeles lists Steve Avila as out and Davis Allen, Kam Curl, Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Joe Cardona as questionable. Arizona lists Hjalte Froholdt and Jon Gaines II as out and Hunter Long, Jayden Williams, Roy Lopez, Max Melton and Darius Robinson as questionable.

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