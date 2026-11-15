The IU Indianapolis Jaguars take on the Morehead State Eagles at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars are 1-2. IU Indianapolis lost to Indiana State Sycamores 86-74 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Jaguars average 72.3 points per game and allow 78.7. Olivia Smith averages 18.0 points, 2.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Morehead State lost to Murray State Racers 81-72 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Eagles average 55.5 points per game and allow 82.8. Kensley Feltner averages 18.0 points per game, and Lanae Riley averages 2.0 assists per game. Heidi Smith averages 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Jaguars sit first in the Horizon. IU Indianapolis is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Eagles are first in the OVC. Morehead State is 0-1 at home and 0-3 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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