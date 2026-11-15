The Princeton Tigers take on the Rhode Island Rams at Thomas M. Ryan Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 3-1. Princeton beat Stony Brook Seawolves 69-59 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Tigers average 68.8 points per game and allow 61.3. Jackson Hicke averages 12.8 points, 4.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Rams are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Rhode Island beat Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks 67-47 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Rams average 81.3 points per game and allow 59.3. Matas Deniusas averages 14.0 points per game, and Dylan Williamson averages 3.5 assists per game. Jason Fontenet II averages 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are first in the Ivy. Princeton is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Rams sit first in the A-10. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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