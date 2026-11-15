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Cougars Beat Rams 73-7 as Vorhees Runs for 197
By Ball Exclusives Staff,5 days ago
Kirby Vorhees ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns as the Washington State Cougars rolled past the Colorado State Rams 73-7 on Saturday night at Martin Stadium.
The Cougars led 38-7 at halftime.
For Washington State, Owen Eshelman completed 13 of 14 passes for 135 yards with a touchdown, Branden Ganashamoorthy had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Vorhees ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. On defense, Jalil Tucker had a sack, Michael Hughes had a sack and Jaylen Thomas had an interception.
For Colorado State, Hauss Hejny completed 14 of 24 passes for 199 yards with an interception.
Washington State outgained Colorado State 674-274. The Cougars improved to 2-8. The Rams fell to 3-7.
The Cougars are seventh in the Pac-12. Washington State is 2-3 at home and 0-5 away from home. The Rams sit eighth in the Pac-12 and have lost three straight. Colorado State is 3-3 at home and 0-4 away from home.
The Cougars are back in action when they visit the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Rams next visit the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The post Cougars Beat Rams 73-7 as Vorhees Runs for 197 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.