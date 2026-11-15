Kirby Vorhees ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns as the Washington State Cougars rolled past the Colorado State Rams 73-7 on Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

The Cougars led 38-7 at halftime.

For Washington State, Owen Eshelman completed 13 of 14 passes for 135 yards with a touchdown, Branden Ganashamoorthy had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Vorhees ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. On defense, Jalil Tucker had a sack, Michael Hughes had a sack and Jaylen Thomas had an interception.

For Colorado State, Hauss Hejny completed 14 of 24 passes for 199 yards with an interception.

Washington State outgained Colorado State 674-274. The Cougars improved to 2-8. The Rams fell to 3-7.

The Cougars are seventh in the Pac-12. Washington State is 2-3 at home and 0-5 away from home. The Rams sit eighth in the Pac-12 and have lost three straight. Colorado State is 3-3 at home and 0-4 away from home.

The Cougars are back in action when they visit the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Rams next visit the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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