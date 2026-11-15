The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are 6-2. Kansas City beat New York Jets 35-12 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Chiefs average 25.3 points and 392.4 yards per game and allow 17.9 points. George Karlaftis leads the Chiefs with 4 sacks, and Nick Bolton leads the Chiefs with 80 tackles. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 2,037 yards with 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Kenneth Walker III has 872 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Falcons are 3-6 and have lost two straight. Atlanta lost to Cincinnati Bengals 34-17 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Falcons average 20.9 points and 333.4 yards per game and allow 24.8 points. Za'Darius Smith leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks, and Kendal Daniels leads the Falcons with 61 tackles. Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 1,444 yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Bijan Robinson has 880 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Chiefs are second in the AFC West. Kansas City is 4-0 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Falcons are 13th in the National Football Conference. Atlanta is 1-4 at home and 2-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

Kansas City lists Jaylon Moore, Kenneth Walker III, Peter Woods and Omarr Norman-Lott as out and Jaydn Ott and Mansoor Delane as questionable. Atlanta lists Zachariah Branch, Divine Deablo, DeAngelo Malone, Storm Norton and Anterio Thompson as out and Gervon Dexter Sr., James Pearce Jr. and Josh Woods as questionable.

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