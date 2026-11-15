The No. 10 Louisville Cardinals take on the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. The Cardinals average 95.5 points per game and allow 63.5. Adrian Wooley averages 13.5 points per game, and Alvaro Folgueiras averages 4.5 assists per game. Karter Knox averages 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are 2-1. Memphis lost to Vanderbilt Commodores 105-81 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Tigers average 83.3 points per game and allow 89.7. Jayden Reid averages 23.0 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Corneilous Williams averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Cardinals sit first in the ACC. Memphis is 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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