The Milwaukee Panthers visit the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 2-3 and have won 2 straight. Milwaukee beat Loyola Chicago Ramblers 71-65 on Saturday, Nov. 14 on the road. The Panthers average 64.0 points per game and allow 64.4. Izzy Pugh averages 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and Tierney Madigan averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Indiana beat Samford Bulldogs 80-44 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Hoosiers average 84.8 points per game and allow 51.3. Zania Socka-Nguemen averages 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and Malia Samuels averages 4.2 assists per game.

The Panthers are first in the Horizon. Milwaukee is 1-0 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Hoosiers sit first in the Big Ten. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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