The Elon Phoenix take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Phoenix are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Elon lost to East Tennessee State Buccaneers 65-60 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Phoenix average 71.0 points per game and allow 63.7. LaNae' Corbett averages 21.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Ashanti Fox averages 3.3 assists per game.

The Demon Deacons are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Wake Forest beat UNC Wilmington Seahawks 65-48 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Demon Deacons average 73.0 points per game and allow 52.5. Mary Carter averages 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, and Breauna Ware averages 2.8 assists per game.

The Phoenix sit first in the CAA. Elon is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Demon Deacons sit first in the ACC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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