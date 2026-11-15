Landon Sims threw for 289 yards and a touchdown, Kyle Frendt caught four passes for 113 yards, and the Wyoming Cowboys beat the UTEP Miners 27-15 on Saturday night at Sun Bowl.

The Cowboys went ahead for good on Markell Holman's 3-yard touchdown pass to Landon Pace with 4:23 left in the first quarter, making it 7-6, and led 24-6 at halftime. The Miners got within 24-15 on Elijah McCoy's 1-yard touchdown run with 12:00 left.

For Wyoming, Sims completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown, Frendt had four catches for 113 yards, and Samuel Harris had four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Jack Dunkley had a sack, and Jayden Williams had a sack.

For UTEP, Raymond Moore III completed 11 of 19 passes for 87 yards, and Moore ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Wyoming outgained UTEP 443-305. The Cowboys moved to 7-3. The Miners dropped to 1-9.

The Cowboys are first in the Mountain West and have won five straight. Wyoming is 4-0 at home and 3-3 away from home. The Miners are ninth in the Mountain West and have lost eight straight. UTEP is 1-5 at home and 0-4 on the road.

The Cowboys next host the New Mexico Lobos on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Miners are back in action when they visit the Air Force Falcons on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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