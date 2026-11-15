The Indiana Pacers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Pacers are 5-8 and have won 2 straight. Indiana beat New York Knicks 106-104 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Pacers average 111.2 points per game and allow 113.2. Pascal Siakam averages 22.4 points per game, and Andrew Nembhard averages 7.6 assists per game. Ivica Zubac averages 8.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are 10-3. Philadelphia beat Toronto Raptors 123-112 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The 76ers average 111.2 points per game and allow 109.4. Tyrese Maxey averages 26.7 points per game, and LeBron James averages 6.5 assists per game. Joel Embiid averages 8.8 rebounds per game.

The Pacers sit third in the Central Division. Indiana is 2-5 at home and 3-3 away from home. The 76ers sit second in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is 5-2 at home and 5-1 away from home. The 76ers lead the season series 1-0. Philadelphia won the earlier meeting 114-109 on Oct. 28.

Indiana lists Johnny Furphy, Tyrese Haliburton and Ben Sheppard as out and T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith as day-to-day. Philadelphia lists Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, Joel Embiid and Ariel Hukporti as out.

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