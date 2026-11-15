Thomas Castellanos threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns as the Texas Tech Red Raiders routed the Oklahoma State Cowboys 52-27 on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Texas Tech scored first and never trailed, leading 28-20 at halftime.

For Texas Tech, Castellanos completed 12 of 23 passes for 263 yards with four touchdowns, Micah Hudson had two catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Kenny Johnson had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Trey White had a sack, LaDamion Guyton had a sack and Ben Roberts had an interception.

For Oklahoma State, Drew Mestemaker completed 27 of 42 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and Caleb Hawkins ran for 91 yards on 18 carries.

Oklahoma State outgained Texas Tech 465-442 but could not make up the difference. The Red Raiders improved to 9-1. The Cowboys dropped to 6-4.

The Red Raiders sit second in the Big 12 and have won three straight. Texas Tech is 6-0 at home and 3-1 on the road. The Cowboys sit sixth in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is 4-1 at home and 2-3 on the road.

The Red Raiders are back in action when they visit the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Cowboys next visit the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:15 p.m. ET.

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