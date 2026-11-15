The Columbia Lions visit the No. 19 Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, Nov. 15, at XFINITY Center, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Lions are 3-1. Columbia lost to Michigan Wolverines 81-58 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Lions average 72.3 points per game and allow 68.0. Riley Weiss averages 20.0 points per game, and Fliss Henderson averages 4.8 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Terrapins are 1-1. Maryland beat George Mason Patriots 81-62 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Terrapins average 87.0 points per game and allow 81.5. Addi Mack averages 25.0 points and 5.5 assists per game, and Oluchi Okananwa averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Lions are first in the Ivy. Columbia is 2-1 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Terrapins are first in the Big Ten. Maryland is 1-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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