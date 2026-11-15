The Southern Jaguars take on the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars are 1-3. Southern beat Louisiana Christian Wildcats 93-48 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Jaguars average 51.8 points per game and allow 78.5. Zaria Hurston averages 9.0 points per game, and Taelar Felton averages 3.3 assists per game. Anaja Hall averages 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Sooners are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Oklahoma beat Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 93-62 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Sooners average 94.3 points per game and allow 55.8. LeeLee Bell averages 18.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, and Sahara Williams averages 5.5 assists per game.

The Jaguars sit first in the SWAC. Southern is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Sooners are first in the SEC. Oklahoma is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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