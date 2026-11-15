The Lehigh Mountain Hawks take on the Vermont Catamounts at Patrick Gymnasium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2. Lehigh beat Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 79-44 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Mountain Hawks average 66.3 points per game and allow 64.0. Leia Edwards averages 17.0 points, 4.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Catamounts are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. Vermont lost to Oregon Ducks 81-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Catamounts average 69.5 points per game and allow 64.5. Catherine Gilwee averages 15.2 points and 4.8 assists per game, and Emma Haan averages 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Mountain Hawks sit first in the Patriot. Lehigh is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Catamounts are first in the Am. East. Vermont is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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