The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural Stallions visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Alico Arena, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Florida Gulf Coast lost to Florida International Panthers 89-80 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Eagles average 84.0 points per game and allow 83.0. Chase Konieczny averages 16.5 points per game, and Turk Brown III averages 4.2 assists per game. Bryson Lucas averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are first in the Atlantic Sun. Florida Gulf Coast is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

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