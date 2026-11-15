Javion Kinnard ran for 113 yards as the San Diego State Aztecs topped the Utah State Aggies 30-13 on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs went ahead for good on Lucky Sutton's 4-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in the second quarter, making it 10-7. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter.

For San Diego State, Stone Saunders completed 16 of 34 passes for 180 yards with an interception, Nathan Acevedo had eight catches for 92 yards, while Jaylon Hawkins had four catches for 63 yards. On defense, Sione Hala had a sack, and Josiah Cox had a sack.

For Utah State, McCae Hillstead completed 17 of 34 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown.

San Diego State outgained Utah State 410-200. The Aztecs improved to 5-5. The Aggies dropped to 4-6.

The Aztecs sit second in the Pac-12 and have won two straight. San Diego State is 5-1 at home and 0-4 away from home. The Aggies are fifth in the Pac-12. Utah State is 4-1 at home and 0-5 away from home.

The Aztecs next visit the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Aggies are back in action when they visit the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

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